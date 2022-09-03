GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. GSI Technology has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

