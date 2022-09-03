GSK’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,352 ($16.34) on Wednesday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,332.93 ($16.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market cap of £54.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,185.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,628.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,663.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

