GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005556 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a market cap of $1.10 million and $13,966.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Profile

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling GSPI Shopping.io Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

