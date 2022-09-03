Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires $35,110.82 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 551,244 shares in the company, valued at $19,012,405.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of GNTY opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.60.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
