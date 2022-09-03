Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires $35,110.82 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 551,244 shares in the company, valued at $19,012,405.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GNTY opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

