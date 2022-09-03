Guarded Ether Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,802.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Guarded Ether has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guarded Ether coin can now be bought for $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guarded Ether has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

