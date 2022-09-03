Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.92

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.92 and last traded at $68.92, with a volume of 1773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.