Gulden (NLG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $7.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00308233 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001168 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002476 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

