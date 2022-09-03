Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $82.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,555 shares of company stock valued at $687,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Haemonetics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

