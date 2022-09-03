Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,555 shares of company stock valued at $687,351. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

