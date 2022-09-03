Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Performance

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hailiang Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.