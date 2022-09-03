Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Market Cap Achieves $683,958.90

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $683,958.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022164 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

