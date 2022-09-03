Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,200 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISEE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

