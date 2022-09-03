Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOCS. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.58 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

