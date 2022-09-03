Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $25.03 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,751 shares of company stock worth $891,694 in the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.