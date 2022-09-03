Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medifast were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MED. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Medifast by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Medifast by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Medifast by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Medifast by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 173,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

MED opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.31. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.51 and a 1 year high of $239.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MED. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

