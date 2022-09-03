Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Q2 were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 379,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

