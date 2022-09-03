Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $312,000 Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 297.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,442 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 587,600 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.42. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

