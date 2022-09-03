Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,800 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

STC stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.