Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,400 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 424,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 29.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 273,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 62,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -176.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.