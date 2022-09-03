Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.0560 on Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Handshake has a market cap of $29.39 million and $54,634.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.04 or 0.07839218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00163143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00306308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00774971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00593511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001160 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 525,001,785 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

