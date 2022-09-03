Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $254.37 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $254.37 million and $16.65 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00156968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034453 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,589,404,944 coins and its circulating supply is 12,533,243,944 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.