Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RODM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

