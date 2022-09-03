Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODMGet Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RODM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.