Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.43 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.76 or 0.00210723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $1.12 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,976 coins and its circulating supply is 680,802 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.