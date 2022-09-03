HashBX Hits Market Capitalization of $359,152.36 (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. HashBX has a total market cap of $359,152.36 and approximately $496.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashBX has traded 2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132042 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034547 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.
HashBX Coin Profile
HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io.
HashBX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
