Hathor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $552,016.00 (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $552,016.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00808005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 911,860,864 coins and its circulating supply is 235,915,864 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

