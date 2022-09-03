Haven Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $156,864.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $156,864.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002631 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.04 or 0.07825179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00026815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00163100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00305514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00776366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00593470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001173 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,523,494 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

