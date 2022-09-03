Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

HA stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $763.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.91. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $691.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 299.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

