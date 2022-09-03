Head-To-Head Contrast: IceCure Medical (ICCM) & Its Peers

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IceCure Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49% IceCure Medical Competitors -1,540.74% -61.47% -22.07%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 IceCure Medical Competitors 668 3099 7294 164 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings for IceCure Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 251.85%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.07%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million -$9.90 million -3.77 IceCure Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $85.63 million -398.59

IceCure Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IceCure Medical rivals beat IceCure Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

