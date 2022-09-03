Head to Head Review: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Nutex Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $459.21 million 1.83 $46.84 million $1.33 16.69 Nutex Health $18.79 million 82.65 -$13.67 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $25.10, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Nutex Health.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.47% 40.21% 17.31% Nutex Health N/A -36.50% -25.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats Nutex Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Nutex Health

(Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.