Head to Head Review: Rivian Automotive (RIVN) & The Competition

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rivian Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rivian Automotive and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 816 2082 2838 117 2.39

Profitability

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus price target of 65.89, suggesting a potential upside of 105.45%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 50.66%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,635.24% -20.79% -9.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.55 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -6.06

Rivian Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

