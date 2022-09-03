Head to Head Survey: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) versus SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solid Power and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.14%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than SES AI.

This table compares Solid Power and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91% SES AI N/A -6.40% -3.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and SES AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 407.06 $18.09 million N/A N/A SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Power beats SES AI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

