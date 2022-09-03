Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 7,102,200 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.47% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 332,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yatsen by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 501,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,042 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Yatsen by 114.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 108,323 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. grew its stake in Yatsen by 154.3% in the first quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 482.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YSG stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

