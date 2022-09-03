Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,084 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

