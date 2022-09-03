Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,621 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 77,395 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.69.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

