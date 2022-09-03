Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $7.26 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

