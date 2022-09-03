Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,073.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 60,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

