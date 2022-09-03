Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 110,547 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,547 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $2,115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

INCY stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

