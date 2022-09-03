Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 165,267 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,267 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

