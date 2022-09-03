HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $55.88 million and $2,211.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002877 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

