HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.58 Million

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, HEdpAY has traded up 12% against the dollar. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $11,335.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00781378 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00839371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015516 BTC.
About HEdpAY
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEdpAY
