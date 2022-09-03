Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $342,281.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

