Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.79

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2,754.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203,964 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after acquiring an additional 109,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $7,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 213.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

