Helix Hits Market Cap of $3,978.51 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Helix has a market capitalization of $3,978.51 and approximately $24.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00159035 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1,710.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.