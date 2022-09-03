Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $44.45 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

