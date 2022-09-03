Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after buying an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after buying an additional 434,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $44.45 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

