HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $16,804.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

