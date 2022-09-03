Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

HPE opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after acquiring an additional 701,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

