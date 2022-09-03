HEX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.72 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One HEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $7.30 billion and $7.72 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00471839 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.06 or 0.01865262 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005493 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00227224 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX (HEX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The official website for HEX is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
