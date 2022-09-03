High Performance Blockchain Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.13 million and $131,233.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

